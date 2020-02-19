Buttigieg says “To be honest. I don’t care.” if millions lose their private health insurance

Every Democrat running for president has a plan for healthcare that will destroy private insurance immediately or in the near future. All of them also plan to give illegal aliens free insurance at taxpayer expense.

There is really no end to the extremes they will go to. A perfect example is the latest comments from candidate Pete Buttigieg. He wants a public option that will eventually destroy private health insurance. No private health insurance company can compete with the bottomless taxpayer purse. When the question of millions of Americans losing their insurance came up, he casually brushed it off.

As he put it, “To be honest. I don’t care.”

Pete Buttigieg said he doesn’t care if millions of Americans lose their preferred healthcare insurance.

He’s an idiot.

Watch:

🚨🚨🚨WOW🚨🚨🚨@PeteButtigieg's response to the fact that 180 million Americans could lose their preferred health insurance plans because of Medicare for All: "To be honest. I don't care." pic.twitter.com/sCBhOOGomF — America First (@AmericaFirstPAC) February 18, 2020