Buttigieg’s Advisory Committee Wants to Take Your Cars Away

The Biden White House is taking away our gas stoves, meat, over-regulating fans, air conditioners, ovens, washing machines, refrigerators, dishwashers, heat pumps, and on and on. They now plan to take away your gas-powered cars without even asking anyone for permission to do it.

They don’t care what you think.

They want Americans to think gas-powered cars are racist and cause climate change so they can ban them without anyone voting for it.

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg picked an Obama-era group of 24 leftists to advise him on “transportation equity.” What they found is that the privilege [government-granted privilege] of owning a car spurs “systemic racism” and needs to be banned. Cars are racist like the roads because white men planned and built them.

One of the committee members, Andrea Maripillero-Colomina said that all cars are bad. She wants “zero emission transit.”

Obviously, she’s not bright.

She told the Free Beacon that she hopes to convince Secretary Buttigieg to direct the US away from private cars.

So, you have a feeble minded president, an incompetent transportation secretary, and 24 Obama Marxists taking away your private cars.

Are you OK with that?

Trump had dismantled this group, but Obama’s president, Joe Biden brought them back.

The committee will advise Buttigieg on “promising practices to institutionalize equity into agency programs, policies, regulations, and activities” and plans to meet for the first time this fall, according to Buttigieg’s August announcement.

Buttigieg published a climate plan which greatly reduces commuting miles. He has contempt for private cars although he owns private cars, and gets chauffeured in them regularly.

Biden likewise wants to rid the country of cars. He’s phasing them out.

The Democrat’s Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Safety Administration in recent months unveiled regulations that would require automakers to ensure that two-thirds of the vehicles they sell are electric by 2032.

That plans already imploding. It also makes us reliant on China.

