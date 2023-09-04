Migrant in New York City, Six Arrests, 14 Crimes in 2 Months

They’re Not Sending Their Best

A Venezuelan man who arrived in New York City two months ago from Venezuela has randomly attacked at least three strangers and two cops, and gotten arrested – and released – six times on 14 different charges, police and sources said.

Daniel Hernandez Martinez, 29, arrived on June 27 and allegedly committed his first crime the following day.

“He’s been wreaking havoc,” a cop with more than 20 years on the job said.

“This is not an isolated incident. These migrants are getting arrested quite often here, and we really don’t know who they are. They really don’t have ID. They’re not being vetted properly, but some of them are committing some of the most violent crimes here.”

RESPONSES ON REDDIT

Just reviewing the violent crimes this guy committed….

July 7– Brandished a large knife and lunged at a security guard.

ROR.

July 31– Used a bike tire to attack an individual outside The Row.

ROR.

August 21– Attacked a woman

Supervised Release.

August 24– Brandished a chain and threatened a stranger

ROR.

August 28– Attacked a police officer while in custody after he was arrested for using a steel pipe to try and break bike locks

$5000 Bail (unpaid; currently @ Rikers EMTC)

bail wasn’t put up and as a sanctuary city NYC isn’t letting ICE in to extract and deport

He should get deported, obviously!

If the article tells you anything, it’s how bad our justice system is in NYC. Reading how many times he was arrested and let go is insane. Considering, one of those times he pulled a large knife on an undercover officer.

Imagine trying to make the move to America, setting up your appointments at the embassy, submitting countless amount of paperwork and forms, paying all the fees in the thousands of dollars, waiting all those years (and the wait list is very long) all to see stuff like this.

“Prosecutors requested $10,000 bail and $10,000 bond for the cop assault case, but the judge set bail at $5,000 and Martinez was sent to Rikers Island.”

They leave this for the second to last paragraph.

That’s because the article is a timeline of this guy’s crime spree, and he wasn’t given bail until he attacked a cop.

If anything, this guy is a perfect example of how broken our bail system is, and why cash bail isn’t the answer.

He was a bonafide threat to public safety and a flight risk, yet he was repeatedly ROR until he attacked a government worker, even though the attack itself didn’t sound any more severe than what he did to that woman

This is just a showcase example of how broken this country’s immigration system is coupled with a city that has shown a disdain towards common sense criminal justice. Like in what sane world is this guy still free? At what point does he get locked up, if he murders someone? Two people ? It has to come to that?

On top of that he is here illegally so no identification, I’m sure his background in Venezuela never vetted, he will probably be using city resources for shelter and other things, funded by tax payers. It is just wrong on so many levels.

The average Joe is working their ass off paycheck to paycheck, if in NYC paying extra taxes, just so a bozo like this gets their cushy benefits from the city for coming here illegally and not only that he can do whatever he wants and get away with it including assaulting the average Joe, because he has nothing to lose and leaders have no balls anymore to protect their citizens, they just pay lip service.

Do other countries that accept asylum seekers allow them to commit 5+ criminal acts and allow them to stay in the country?

Most western countries are spineless when it comes to this shit.

Unfortunately this is a huge problem in Colombia, I can’t believe it’s made it’s way to NYC.

I have a friend who went to Colombia for stem cell treatment, and he told me how almost everyone he encountered on his trip was very outspoken about their beef with Venezuelans.

Like, completely random and unprompted angry diatribes

Crazy how everyone down there hates Venezuelans.

