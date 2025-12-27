Eight People Can Vote in Minnesota If Someone Vouches for Them

Minnesota has so corrupted the vote that it is criminal. Politicians allowed this to happen. At what point do people get arrested for this? It is a disgrace, and we have the gall to mock Russian elections?

In Minnesota, voters can register the same day, and one voter can register for eight others without an ID. I don’t have to tell you that this is an open invitation for non-eligible voters. No one will check this, and if they do, it will be too late or done without due diligence.

A registered voter from your precinct can go with you to the polling place to sign an oath confirming your address. This is known as ‘vouching.’ A registered voter can vouch for up to eight voters. You cannot vouch for others if someone vouched for you.

Dementia patients and foreigners in hostels?

If you live in a residential facility, a staff person can go with you to the polling place to confirm your address. This is known as ‘vouching.’ A staff person can vouch for all eligible voters living in the facility.

The staff person must prove their employment at the facility. There are several ways to do this, including by showing an employee badge. Learn more about voter registration in residential facilities.

In other words, you can keep bringing in dementia patients or foreigners from other types of residential facilities and keep saying they’re legitimate. No one will be responsible if it’s a lie.

They accept driver’s licenses as ID, and non-eligible voters can get licenses. Expired IDs are acceptable. Minnesota even accepts high school IDs.

The voter can show the ID on an electronic device, making forgeries easier.

Minnesotans can register to vote or update their voter registration when they apply for or renew their Minnesota driver’s license, instruction permit, or state identification card.

But, Scott, how do I know you’re telling the truth & that “vouching” is a real thing? Fact check me. This is directly from the Minnesota Secretary of State website: https://t.co/hqyQx2tKnd pic.twitter.com/XRpeZY1XLE — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 27, 2025

