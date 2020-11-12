Byron York thinks Trump will prevail in his legal challenge in PA

Author, journalist, political pundit Byron York believes President Trump should prevail in his legal challenge in Pennsylvania.
“On the question of voting by mail, the legislature made one clear, unambiguous requirement,” York said. “All mail-in ballots had to be received by 8 p.m. on election day. (It let stand an existing law that allowed military and overseas ballots to be received for seven days after election day.)”
A left-wing group sued to allow late ballots.
Later York wrote, “The case went to the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court, which has a 5 to 2 Democratic majority. On September 17, the court threw out the legislature’s deadline for ballots and created a new one, 5 p.m. on November 6, three days after election day. The justices just made it up.”
To us, it seems a state court, even a high court, can’t overrule legislation. They aren’t the lawmakers, they’re overstepping.
The U.S. Supreme Court voted 4-4 to allow the judges to rewrite state law as Roberts sided with the devil.
But Amy Barrett is a Justice now.
Without Pennsylvania, Obama-Hillary puppet Joe the Senile won’t be re-elected — we hope.