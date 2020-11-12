Byron York thinks Trump will prevail in his legal challenge in PA

“On the question of voting by mail, the legislature made one clear, unambiguous requirement,” York said. “All mail-in ballots had to be received by 8 p.m. on election day. (It let stand an existing law that allowed military and overseas ballots to be received for seven days after election day.)”

A left-wing group sued to allow late ballots.

Later York wrote, “The case went to the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court, which has a 5 to 2 Democratic majority. On September 17, the court threw out the legislature’s deadline for ballots and created a new one, 5 p.m. on November 6, three days after election day. The justices just made it up.”

To us, it seems a state court, even a high court, can’t overrule legislation. They aren’t the lawmakers, they’re overstepping.

The U.S. Supreme Court voted 4-4 to allow the judges to rewrite state law as Roberts sided with the devil.

But Amy Barrett is a Justice now.

Without Pennsylvania, Obama-Hillary puppet Joe the Senile won’t be re-elected — we hope.