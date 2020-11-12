Report tens of thousands of ballots were returned before they were sent

This story is an extraordinary development in the Keystone State. Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania ballots were returned the day after they were sent. Some were returned on the same day. The USPS must have a transporter room, Star Trek-style.

That’s amazing, truly. My brother-in-law got our Christmas card nearly a year after we sent it. They certainly have cleaned up their act (sarcasm).

Some even had a return date earlier than the sent date. It’s a miracle!

The Epoch Times report: “More than 20,000 absentee ballots in Pennsylvania have impossible return dates and another more than 80,000 have return dates that raise questions, according to a researcher’s analysis of the state’s voter database.

“Over 51,000 ballots were marked as returned just a day after they were sent out—an extraordinary speed, given U.S. Postal Service (USPS) delivery times, while nearly 35,000 were returned on the same day they were mailed out. Another more than 23,000 have a return date earlier than the sent date. More than 9,000 have no sent date.”

The analysis came from publicly available data and was conducted by a data researcher who submitted it first to the Chinese-language edition of The Epoch Times. He wisely wishes to remain anonymous.