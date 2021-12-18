Bystander Says Don’t Call the Police As Officer Clings to Life After an Ambush

















A Baltimore police officer clings to life after being ambushed and shot, and a disturbing video shows the immediate aftermath of the shooting when a bystander says not to call the police.

This is what we’ve come to in this country? The police were not called. The police went looking for her when she didn’t respond to radio requests.

The 39-year-old Officer Keona Holley was sitting inside her patrol car on Thursday night when she was ambushed and shot. She is on life support. Her condition is “guarded” and “grave”.

“She’s critically ill,” Dr. Thomas Scalea, University of Maryland Shock Trauma physician in chief said late on Thursday. “She remains on full life-support measures at this time.”

Watch the aftermath tweeted out by reporter Justin Fenton:

Instagram video that appears to show immediate aftermath of officer being shot this morning in Curtis Bay: “Don’t call the police,” person shooting the video says

“We can’t let them die,” woman responds pic.twitter.com/UnrjbzKBvO — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) December 16, 2021



According to a Thursday report from the Baltimore Sun, 39-year-old Officer Keona Holley was sitting inside her patrol car on Thursday night when she was ambushed and shot.

One witness said he was inside his home when he heard a “loud crash” come from outside at around 2:00 in the morning.

The crash, according to the report, was Holley’s vehicle, which accelerated after the attack, smashing through a nearby chain-link fence and rolling toward a nearby playground, where it eventually came to a stop.

Authorities said that officers found Holley inside the patrol car after she failed to respond to their radio requests.

The man apparently filming the video can be heard saying, “Don’t call the police, don’t.” The man adds that police only harass people within the community.

A woman says, “We can’t let him die.”

SUSPECTS CAUGHT

Police have arrested the murder suspects.

Authorities have arrested two suspects accused of ambushing Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley before going on to murder somebody else hours later.

Both 31-year-old Elliot Knox and 32-year-old Travon Shaw were arrested in connection with the shootings of officer Holley and a second victim, according to WJZ.

BPD Officer Keona Holley, shot and critically wounded in ambush-type shooting.

In an impassioned plea for information from the public, her sister said: “She deserved better” pic.twitter.com/XF6lzeNgVC — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) December 16, 2021

