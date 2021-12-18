Biden’s a Mess During a Commencement

















There is something so wrong with Joe Biden. He can’t even read off a teleprompter. Biden was a disaster at the South Carolina State commencement.

He repeated the tiresome lie that Donald Trump called white supremacists “fine people.”

When Biden announced he was throwing his hat in the ring, he said was doing so because Trump had never condemned ‘white supremacists’ involved in the Charleston event. That was a lie – and he repeated it, as has the entire national MSM, over and over.

In the first clip, he talks about the non-existent “Orangeburg Massacre” and makes note of Charleston instead of Charlottesville.

In the second clip, Greg Kelly does a great job of making short work of Biden, a corrupt, dishonest racist, citing his performance at this graduation in South Carolina State.

US President Joe Biden refers to the “Orangeburg Massacre” as “Owensboro Massacre” at South Carolina State University’s commencement in Orangeburg. pic.twitter.com/SckLdHV6lr — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) December 17, 2021

