CA Bill Allows People, State & Local Governments to Sue Gunmakers for Nothing

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Tuesday allowing individuals as well as the state and local governments to sue gun makers for negligence (by someone using their gun), potentially paving the way to a wave of lawsuits if the legislation survives inevitable legal challenges.

The measure reflects an effort by California and other states led by Democrats to pass gun restrictions that won’t stop mentally deranged mass shooters.

California’s measure creates a code of conduct that features various safeguards intended to reduce gun violence, authorizing lawsuits for violations by the state attorney general, city attorneys and individual citizens. The bill takes effect next summer, Politico reports.

“Gun manufacturers and distributors have been shielded from the mass destruction they cause for too long. Today, California changes that. I just signed a bill that will allow victims of gun violence to sue the makers of these deadly weapons & hold them accountable,” Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on Twitter.

There is no difference between that and a law allowing lawsuits against car companies if someone uses their car to run over someone.

At the federal level, the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) “largely shields firearm manufacturers and dealers from lawsuits when people use their products illegally, such as by shooting someone,” NBC News reported in April 2021. Other industries, like “pharmaceutical makers and airlines, have special immunity from some types of lawsuits,” contrary to comments made last year by President Joe Biden stating the firearm industry was unique in the protections it had, reports NBC.

This is simply another gimmick by the hard left Democrats to disarm Americans.

