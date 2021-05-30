CA independence founder blasts Biden for continuing Trump policies



















Marcus Ruiz Evans, founder of the California independence movement YesCalifornia/ #CALEXIT blasted President Biden for continuing Trump’s policies.



“We have been celebrating that Donald Trump was removed from office,” Evans said in a taped video address. “We Californians hated Donald Trump because he was opposite of everything we held dear in our California values,” Evans went on to say.



BIDEN AND TRUMP ARE ESSENTIALLY THE SAME



Evans discussed former President Trump’s policies that he claimed Californians opposed. He then went on to list 19 of Trump’s policies that Californians oppose that Biden is continuing. He said they are essentially the same.



He even went so far as to say that President Biden initially opposed many of Trump’s policies, but then changed his mind.



Using previously published reports, Evans cited those Biden policies that are similar to Trump’s. For example, Evans said regarding immigration, Biden’s first hundred days and Trump’s last hundred days are hard to tell apart.



Biden is “walking back” his proclamation that his administration will not build border walls. Evans also cited the fact that children are still being put in cages and are not following COVID protocols. In addition, attorneys and the media are denied access to the facilities where children are being held.



Biden told Latino activists “you should have voted for Trump” when they asked about his deportation policies.



Recent stimulus payments from the IRS were printed on White House stationary and included President Biden’s signature. It is similar, Evans pointed out, to the stimulus letter Trump sent out, which prompted criticism.



Persecution of the press was another issue. Julian Assange was being prosecuted by the Trump administration. Assange’s attorney urged Biden to drop the case, which he has failed to do.



Another point was Biden’s promise to unify the country. Evans cited Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, which passed without any GOP support.



Turning to international affairs, Biden has left Trump’s China tariffs in place, Evans noted. Biden’s failure to confront foreign governments over “civil rights horrors and abuses” was another issue. Biden refused to address the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi government. Evans also mentioned abuses in China and Russia which have gone unaddressed.



In terms of Medicare-for-all, Biden says he still opposes it, saying it isn’t the answer to the Coronavirus. “Interesting,” Evans quipped.



On the environment, Biden still isn’t banning fracking as he promised to do during his campaign.



When it comes to police reforms, Evans said Biden shut down the police oversight commission in favor of a police reform bill he knew could not pass. When it comes to police reforms, Biden told a group of top African-American civil rights officials “to hell with you” when asked about using executive actions to deal with police oversight and reform. Biden opposes defunding the police, just as Trump did, Evans noted.



WHAT HAPPENED TO THE “DECENT PRESIDENT?”



“Why did ‘the decent president’ choose of his own will to do exactly what Trump did on so many issues?” Evans demanded to know.



“Why is the person who is supposed to be the opposite of Trump in America doing many of the exact same things and following many of the exact same actions and enacting many of the exact same policies and continuing the exact policies as Donald Trump that we were disgusted by in California?” he continued.



In a previous video-taped speech, Evans said that Biden’s presidency was supposed to be a “repudiation” of the Trump presidency. “As Californians, we were promised, promised, promised, promised that all of this was going away.” Evans asked viewers if this is the new norm and what Americans consider “decent.” Again, he said none of Biden’s policies are in line with California’s values. Evans went on to state that “Biden is no better than Trump.”



Evans concluded his video by repeating the laundry list of 19 policies of the Trump administration that Joe Biden is continuing. Admitting that Biden reversed himself on a few of these policies, Evans said it was “only after he was called out.”



EVANS SPEAKS DIRECTLY TO CALIFORNIANS



Evans then spoke directly to Californians by asking why they are not upset with Biden for “literally continuing the same policies” as Trump. “Biden is continuing the Trump arena. What Biden is doing is vastly different from California values,” he said.



Again focusing on California voters, Evans noted that Bernie Sanders beat Joe Biden by over 10 point in the March 2020 presidential primary. Although Biden is supposed to represent the Democrats, Evans pointed out that Californians voted overwhelmingly for “liberal Bernie” rather than “mainstream Biden.”



Evans ended by saying that California is “Bernie Sanders territory, it is not Joe Biden territory.” This is why,” Evans said, “many of the things Joe Biden does are not in line with California values.” He concluded by saying that “a majority of America, and the true soul of America that’s decent, is just another shade of Donald Trump.”



It appears that the California independence founder can’t see a dime’s worth of difference between Biden and Trump.







