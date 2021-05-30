Rutgers chancellor is SORRY for his letter condemning anti-Semitism



















The chancellor and provost of Rutgers penned a letter condemning the rise of anti-Semitism in America. Then, the next day, he apologized to the students for writing the letter.

In his apology, he wrote, “In hindsight, it is clear to us that the message failed to communicate support for our Palestinian community members. We sincerely apologize for the hurt that this message has caused.”

Since when does criticism of anti-Semitism have to be accompanied by support for Palestinians?

The original Wednesday letter written by Rutgers Chancellor Christopher J. Molloy and Provost Francine Conway stated that the “recent resurgence of anti-Semitism demands that we again call out and denounce acts of hate and prejudice against members of the Jewish community and any other targeted and oppressed groups on our campus and in our community.”

The letter referenced the current Israeli-Hamas conflict in neutral terms. That was weak enough.

The Rutgers-New Brunswick chapter of the Students for Justice in Palestine group complained because they didn’t focus on the Palestinian suffering. Never mind that the Palestinians are Hamas are an Iranian-backed terror group. And it isn’t Palestinians who are being attacked in the U.S., it’s the Jews.

They then wrote the letter of apology, claiming it was a “follow-up.”

Chancellor Molloy followed up with this cowardly piece:

Rutgers deplores hatred and bigotry in all forms. We have not, nor would we ever, apologize for standing against anti-Semitism.

Neither hatred nor bigotry has a place at Rutgers, nor should they have a place anywhere in the world. At Rutgers we believe that anti-Semitism, anti-Hinduism, Islamophobia and all forms of racism, intolerance and xenophobia are unacceptable wherever and whenever they occur.

Wow!

How do people this cowardly run a university? Molloy’s Twitter account is now locked.

