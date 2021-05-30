Terrible shooting near Hialeah- GANG VIOLENCE not gun violence



















At least two people have died and about 25 were wounded in a shooting outside a billiards club in south Florida.

This is awful but you are getting misinformation from the media who are trying to make it into a case of gun violence, It appears to be a clear case of GANG violence. By the way, they call Memorial Day Weekend, Urban Beach Weekend. It’s the predictable gang violence.

First of all, it appears to be a targeted hit by hitmen.

Secondly, it wasn’t in Hialeah, it was near Hialeah in Miami-Dade, South Florida in gangland.

Third, the club isn’t a banquet hall. It’s a billiard blub that has live music. They had a rap concert that night.

This tragic shooting will almost definitely turn out to be GANG violence.

Here is the truth:

Gang violence is on the increase in the Miami area, with another drive-by shooting leaving one person dead and six injured late Friday night in the Wynwood neighborhood. The Miami Herald reports that this past Thursday, another car chase and shootout left several others injured. Like many cities, Miami’s rise in violent crime began last year, reversing a 20-year decline in the homicide rate.

What we do know is that according to Ramirez, it’s a small number of violent offenders who are responsible for the increase in shootings and homicides in the city. In order to effectively stop this violence, police need to focus on those individuals instead of trying to cast a wide net of new gun control restrictions over the millions of Floridians who lawfully possess firearms. The shooting in Miami is evidence of a gang problem, not a gun problem, and the solution lies in getting serious on the city’s gang members and others who believe that they can commit acts of violence without any fear of consequences.

The Story

The shooting took place between 24:00-01:00 local time (04:00-05:00 GMT) near Hialeah, a city north of Miami.

Three people climbed out of a white car “with assault rifles and handguns and started firing indiscriminately into the crowd,” police director Alfredo Ramirez III told reporters.

At least one of the wounded is in critical condition, police said.

“These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” Mr. Ramirez tweeted.

THE MEDIA AND THE LEFT LIES

The Associated Press news agency reports the shooting took place outside the El Mula Banquet Hall, which had been rented out for a concert. The suspects fled the scene shortly after the shooting.

Officials, including President Joe Biden, have called a gun-violence “epidemic” in America occurred between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday in an unincorporated area of Miami-Dade County near Hialeah, about 11 miles northeast of Miami.

El Mula, a billiards club, had been hosting an album release party featuring live music on Saturday night, which is why such a large crowd was there when the SUV pulled up.

“This is a despicable act of gun violence,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said at a news conference early Sunday. “This is targeted. This is definitely not random.”

Ramirez called it “a terrible tragedy for the community” and offered condolences to the families of those killed.

At least 22 people shot, 2 fatally, after assailants get out of an SUV and fire assault rifles at a club, police say #shooting #Hialeah pic.twitter.com/N49ifEDVTl — DailyNews/BreakingNews (@DailyNe25683877) May 30, 2021

Oh, by the way, this is the crap they were dancing to:

Related

















