CA Mayor Wants to Give Homeless All the Fentanyl They Want

Lancaster, California, Mayor R. Rex Parris sparked outrage at a February 25th city council meeting by suggesting “free fentanyl” for the homeless when discussing their relocation to an encampment on an abandoned golf course. He iterated this recently.

Lancaster, California, Mayor Rex Parris, sarcastically said he wants to give the homeless all the fentanyl they want. Parris meant they can kill themselves. He said some are killing the citizens, and they have no respect for law and order.

He’s under fire and facing a potential recall.

Homeless Criminals Who Refuse Help

The mayor reaffirmed his position about wanting to give homeless people the illicit drug that kills thousands of Californians per year. He told Fox 11 on Friday that he has no regrets about his remarks and that he was referring to homeless criminals who “refuse” to seek help.

He claimed this would “clean up the streets” and urged federal authorities to undertake a large-scale “cleanup.” Parris later clarified he meant “criminals among the homeless,” whom he blamed for the most serious crimes.

It’s a frustrating situation but we don’t want to become Nazis. It sounds like they should be locked up. Ironically, San Francisco was and possibly still is giving free drugs to addicts.

Parris is known for eccentric ideas, like proposing a tie ban in 2018, believing they restrict brain blood flow. Only in California (and New York).

‘There is nothing that we can do for these people,’ Rex Parris claimed.

‘They are responsible for most of our robberies, most of our rapes and at least half of our murders.’

NEW: California mayor says he wants give homeless people “all the fentanyl they want,” doubles down on his comments after facing backlash. Woman: “It sounds like you want to kind of enclose all these homeless people in one territory.” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris: “What I want… pic.twitter.com/mOBRW6k2tl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 21, 2025

