Terrorists of America the Media Ignore

Under a pro-Palestinian umbrella, we have rich, numerous people who want to take down the United States. They are viciously anti-police. Hundreds of organizations are openly Marxist or radical Islamist. They are terrorists.

Capitol Research Center has collected the evidence.

After October 7, about 500 organizations, many funded by China, Iran, and Russia, including 70 NGOs, increased their anti-American rhetoric, and especially their advocacy for violence against police, by 3,000%.

They began as an anti-Israel movement, but they joined up with communists.

The mainstream media has not reached out to Capitol Research for the research, and not one has mentioned their ties to Hamas, the Chinese government, the Russian government, and so on. We don’t have a real media.

These American-haters say America is Turtle Island and doesn’t deserve to exist.

