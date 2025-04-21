Klaus Schwab Resigns Immediately, Replaced by Another Nut

Klaus Schwab has resigned from his position as Chairman and member of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum, effective immediately, after 55 years of service.

Initially, he announced he was leaving in 2027.

The WEF has expressed gratitude for his leadership and contributions to global dialogue. Peter Brabeck-Letmathe has been appointed as interim Chair as the organization begins the search for a permanent successor.

Schwab founded the loony organization.

Former Nestle CEO Letmathe is a loon. He once argued that no one has a right to water. He thinks it comes at a price. He wants all foodstuffs to have a price to raise awareness of their value or something.

Schwab left because he’s an anchor around their neck, but as is typical of liberals, they are replacing him with a nut temporarily and will likely pick someone even worse for the position permanently. That’s who they are.

Some say the Pope’s death was what prompted him to leave. The timing is curious, but we don’t know what goes on in the inner circles. People just don’t like him, and he’s bad press for the WEF.

Hopefully, they are losing, and this is the first big crack in the wall.

The WEF is notorious for creating crises and then coming up with the solution. They are manipulative, rich, and authoritarian.

“To declare that, as a human being, you have a right to water is an extreme solution… like any other foodstuff, water should have a market value,” Letmathe said.

Remember when Former Nestle chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe argued that water isn’t a human right? This after depleting aquifers all over the world for massive profits at the expense of the people who live near them? pic.twitter.com/Ns2muqlRli — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) January 4, 2025

Remembering Schwab:

Straight out of a Horror Movie ‘Klaus Schwab’ of the World Economic Forum steps down from causing Global Tyranny. pic.twitter.com/PDURwcGOGy — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) April 21, 2025

