Cabinet allegedly considers using the 25th Amendment to unseat Trump

Democrats are talking about invoking the 25th Amendment and unseating the President. He has only two weeks left on his term, and to let him go now would be for no other reason than vindictiveness. It would infuriate his supporters on top of the rioting that went on today.

If they are looking to go to war, then this is a good move. Allegedly, it’s President Trump’s cabinet pondering the move.

Tucker asked Victor Davis Hanson for his thoughts on the issue:

