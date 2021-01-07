The man who was one of the first in the Capitol explains why

Caveat: We do not condone violence unless it’s justified self-defense.

The man who was one of the first in the Capitol told his story to LifeSiteNews.

“Leo Kelly was one of the first to breach the Capitol building and go inside with dozens of others. In this exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews correspondent Jim Hale, Leo talks about his conflicted feelings about what he did, and why he felt it was necessary.”

This is a first-hand account of someone who felt he was pushed to the brink. He said our means of getting our voices heard are shut down, and the courts won’t even look at the cases before them. There is nowhere else to go, he believes. According to him, we can’t even secure our votes.

Watch:

