Twitter locks down President Trump’s account for 12 hours

Twitter took three of President Trump’s tweets down, and they locked down his account for 12 hours. Twitter said he violated their civic integrity rules. We’d have more respect for their position if they showed that kind of mindfulness in situations with the Ayatollah, China, and some Democrats.

President Trump has no rights.

The mob on Twitter is now demanding Twitter “DELETE HIS ACCOUNT.” We have little doubt that they will do that on January 20th.

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

In one tweet, President Trump ripped into Mike Pence, who really couldn’t do what President Trump wanted him to do without violating the law. In another, the President seemed to blame the violence this afternoon on what he sees as a corrupt election. The third tweet appears to be the video to his supporters about election fraud.

THE TWEETS

Jan 6th, 2021 – 2:24:22 PM EST: Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!

Jan 6th, 2021 – 6:01:04 PM EST: These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!

Jan 6th, 2021 – 4:17:24 PM EST: https://t.co/Pm2PKV0Fp3 [This was the video]. YouTube and Facebook also took the video down. In it, Trump called for the protesters to go home but also repeated comments about the rigged election.

