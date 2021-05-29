Cackling Kamala’s woke Marine joke flops at Naval Academy graduation



















“The Biden humiliation of our Military continues,” said Benny Johnson in his tweet linking to the clip below. It shows Kamala Harris giving the keynote at the Naval Academy graduation and cracking a woke female joke. Benny said the “Cadets groaned as Kamala cackles awkwardly alone onstage. Kamala also told the cadets to use “wind energy” for “combat power.”

Her solar/wind woke joke was awful. There were a few who clapped to be polite. The only Marines who liked this joke are the woke ones. Let’s hope there aren’t too many of those.

Who does she think she’s talking to with her solar and windmill garbage.

Kamala doesn’t even know they will still need a battery for her rolled-up solar panel or it won’t work.

Isn’t Kamala just awesome? God help us with a president who can’t string two thoughts together and a vice president who is somewhat clueless.

Watch:

