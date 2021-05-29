Former President Trump slams the shameless swamp critter Paul Ryan



















President Trump blasted RINO failure Paul Ryan in a statement on Friday.

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan could have done a lot to stop the onslaught of socialism during his years as Speaker, but instead, he stopped almost every agenda item Donald Trump had. Ironically, Trump’s agenda is what Paul Ryan ran on over and over.

Ryan slammed President Trump this week, without naming him, in a speech about the future of the Republican party.

“If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we’re not going anywhere. Voters looking for Republican leaders want to see independence and mettle,” Paul Ryan said at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California on Friday.

“They will not be impressed by the sight of yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago,” he added taking a shot at Trump.

Trump supporters like DJT’s agenda, but Ryan thinks we’re fools who are somehow seduced by DJT’s charm and nothing else. He sees Trump as a Svengali.

Ryan has no respect for the intelligence of Republicans and Conservatives.

Paul is the one who is easily seduced:

Paul Ryan: We can’t be a party with a cult of personality around one man! Also Paul Ryan: pic.twitter.com/0KGMz21BjQ — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 28, 2021

DJT called him out as he should.

Trump wrote in a statement of rebuke on his Save America Desk website:

“RINO Paul Ryan, who became a lame duck Speaker of the House, lost all vote-getting capability with the people he represented in Wisconsin, and was the single biggest factor, other than Romney himself, for the monumental Romney/Ryan loss in the presidential race of 2012 (I got more votes by far, 75M, than any sitting president in history!), and he is now speaking to other Republicans telling them how to win elections. Interestingly, I was in the Great State of Wisconsin when they booed him off the podium — I literally had to come to his rescue.

“Ryan should instead be telling them how to stop the cheating of elections and that we would have won if Republican leadership fought the way the Democrats did.

“It was the day that Ryan went on the board of Fox (Fox will never be the same!) that Fox totally lost its way and became a much different place, with millions of its greatest supporters fleeing for good. Paul Ryan has been a curse to the Republican Party. He has no clue as to what needs to be done for our Country, was a weak and ineffective leader, and spends all of his time fighting Republicans as opposed to Democrats who are destroying our Country.

“As a Republican, having Paul Ryan on your side almost guarantees a loss, for both you, the Party, and America itself!”

NEW Trump statement on Paul Ryan and more: pic.twitter.com/wj6hi9ONsb — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 28, 2021

Related

















