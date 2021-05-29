Andy Ngo chased, tackled, beaten by communist mob in Portland



















Andy Ngo is an independent journalist who has exposed the radical communists-anarchists in Portland and elsewhere. Corporate reporters were told not to photograph or report on the revolutionaries. Last night in Portland, he was chased, tackled, and punched by the vicious antifa communists when they recognized him. They are the new Democrat communists.

One video posted online appears to show Ngo being assisted by police inside the lobby of a downtown hotel. This was after the writer/reporter apparently eluded a group.

Other posts claimed Ngo was eventually able to leave the hotel. He received some medical attention.

The person who protesters say is Andy Ngo was pushed over and a black lives matter flag was torn off as he was chased pic.twitter.com/86tJjCeGKZ — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) May 29, 2021

Police responded to a downtown Portland hotel after protesters chased a man they say is Andy Ngo, tore off his BLM flag, and pushed him to the ground pic.twitter.com/O7IicA6xWF — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) May 29, 2021

A person wearing black clothes and a BLM flag was chased away from a gathering outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland tonight, and later tackled Protesters believe the person was Andy Ngo in disguise pic.twitter.com/LZlOuDFg6B — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) May 29, 2021

Antifa just attacked Andy Ngo after he supposedly attempted to infiltrate the group pic.twitter.com/uC0MQ9ZmtQ — 🐺fvck ©ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) May 29, 2021

At the very least this is a brutal anti-Asian hate crime by a Communist mob in Portland pic.twitter.com/vaB88w2uCv — 🐺fvck ©ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) May 29, 2021

Several people were arrested but we don’t know if it’s in connection to the assault.

Another targeted arrest has been made outside the Justice Center pic.twitter.com/03pNmZ4noz — 🐺fvck ©ommies🐺 (@fvckcommies) May 29, 2021

