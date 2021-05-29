Andy Ngo chased, tackled, beaten by communist mob in Portland

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Andy Ngo is an independent journalist who has exposed the radical communists-anarchists in Portland and elsewhere. Corporate reporters were told not to photograph or report on the revolutionaries. Last night in Portland, he was chased, tackled, and punched by the vicious antifa communists when they recognized him. They are the new Democrat communists.

One video posted online appears to show Ngo being assisted by police inside the lobby of a downtown hotel. This was after the writer/reporter apparently eluded a group.

Other posts claimed Ngo was eventually able to leave the hotel. He received some medical attention.

Several people were arrested but we don’t know if it’s in connection to the assault.


