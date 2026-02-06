CAIR Responds to Texas Lawsuit: “Yawn, You’re Late”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood in Texas, citing terrorist ties, Hamas funding links, and violent Sharia ideology spreading here. CAIR responded with mockery. Addressing Ken Paxton, they wrote back smugly, “Yawn, you’re late.”

The administration must ban all of the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR and then act on it. We need this before we need to bomb Iran.

Texas Rep. Keith Self has a warning. He says Muslims are building Muslim-only communities and they are even regulating stores from selling goods “that are incompatible with Sharia.”

“Here’s what’s happening right now in the Lone Star State. There are multiple Muslim-only housing developments that already exist or are in the planning stages.”

“An Islamic Imam in Dallas called the police on a fellow Muslim for simply talking to a Christian pastor. An imam in the Houston area was filmed threatening to occupy stores that sold goods that are incompatible with Sharia.

Just yesterday, at a taxpayer-funded high school in my district, an Islamic group set up a booth during the school day to pass out Qurans, unauthorized. They did that. These examples multiply daily.

“The spread has gotten so serious that on March the 3rd, a proposition to ban Sharia will appear on the Texas primary ballot. And I encourage all Texans to go to and vote for that proposition,” Self said.