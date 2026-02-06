Graham Linehan Testifies About His Arrest in the UK for Jokes

Irish comedian Graham Linehan was living in Arizona and had become a vocal advocate for excluding men from women’s spaces, including prisons. According to the BBC, when he returned to the U.K. in September last year, he was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence in relation to his posts on X.

He told the House Judiciary this week, “For a decade, the British police have harassed me for expressing views that the majority of the public share. In 10 years, not one person—not the police who arrested me, not the colleagues who condemned me, not the friends who turned away—has told any of us what we did wrong.

“Our accusers do not deal in arguments. No one is able to point to flaws in our analysis. We have simply been punished for objecting to fashionable yet incoherent orthodoxies.

“I want everyone to understand that gender, ideology, and free speech cannot coexist. You can hear the lie in the very language.

“Trans woman” meaning man, “trans man” meaning woman, “trans healthcare” meaning the opposite of healthcare, and “trans rights” meaning men’s demands. An ideology that tells lesbians they’re bigoted for not accepting male partners is not progressive. It is homophobic, and I will bring this home to Washington for a second.

“Right now, a man named Hobby Bingham, who calls himself Princess Zoe Andromeda Love, is a registered sex offender in this country. He raped a 12-year-old girl. He was transferred to the Washington Correction Center for women, where he raped a developmentally disabled female inmate.

“This is not happening in Britain. This is happening here.”