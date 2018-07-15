Cali Dems Go for the Socialist, Refuse to Endorse Sen. Dianne Feinstein

California Democrats did NOT endorse Senator Dianne Feinstein because they want the [Communist open borders] Cali Senate Pro Tem Kevin de León as their candidate. Many won’t endorse anyone. The party loyalist Dianne Feinstein won only 7 percent of the vote.

De León won 65 percent of the 333 ballots cast by members of the party’s executive board at an Oakland hotel Saturday, while 28 percent preferred “no endorsement,” which Feinstein requested last week. Feinstein won only 7 percent of the vote. The threshold for winning an endorsement was 60 percent.

“Earning the endorsement of so many leaders and activists of the California Democratic Party isn’t just an honor and a privilege; today’s vote is a clear-eyed rejection of politics as usual in Washington, D.C.,” de León said.

Feinstein still has a commanding lead in the polls and far more money to spend. But winning the state party’s endorsement means de León will have his name and photo everywhere.

Half of de León's family is in the United States illegally


