White House Comes Back at CNN Over Acosta’s Bad Behavior

By
S.Noble
-
0

During a press conference with President Trump and Theresa May this past week, CNN reporter Jim Acosta interrupted — as he always does. The President refused his question as a result, commenting that he doesn’t call on fake news.

Due to Acosta’s behavior, the White House will give the network a time-out. They canceled a CNN interview with John Bolton. White House Spokesperson Sarah Sanders tweeted that after the disrespectful behavior, they have decided to “reprioritize the TV appearances for administration officials.”

THE STORY

CNN ‘reporter’ Jim Acosta called out, interrupting, trying to ask President Trump a question over others who had their hands raised. The President responded: “CNN is fake news, I don’t take questions from CNN.” He then called on John Roberts of Fox News, saying “let’s go to a real network”.

Acosta murmured, “Well we are a real network too, sir.” It’s true, they are a real fake news network.

 

