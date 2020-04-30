Cali gov will close beaches & parks over some misbehaving beachgoers

A police memo indicates Gavin Newsom will order the closure of all state beaches and parks this Friday.

The fascistic far-far-left governor of California has ordered the beaches and parks closed after too many showed up at southern California beaches and some weren’t social distancing. Most did observe social distancing rules.

“We wanted to give all of our members a heads up about this in order to provide time for you to plan for any situations you might expect as a result, knowing each community has its own dynamics,” the memo says.

THE FIAT

BREAKING: A source has provided me with this bulletin that will be sent out to all California police chiefs notifying them that tomorrow, Governor Newsom will announce the closure of ALL beaches and state parks effective May 1st in response to recent beach crowds in OC . @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/RG53HhmySf — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 30, 2020

THE OVERCROWDING

The memo cited the overcrowding of thousands of people at Southern California’s beaches over the past weekend in the decision to announce closures.

About 100 beaches were open but only 5% saw large crowds, according to Newsom himself.

Orange County and Ventura County beaches were packed as visitors looked for relief from a heatwave (it’s over 90 degrees there).

YOU’VE BEEN BAD AND MUST BE PUNISHED

Newsom bawled out beachgoers for being bad and threatened them, stating that defying the state’s stay at home order could delay its reopening.

“This virus doesn’t take the weekends off. This virus doesn’t go home. We have to manage and augment our behavior,” Newsom said Monday.

He will control your behavior, and he just likes doing it way too much.

PRISONERS GO FREE BUT NOT THEE

Cali released thousands of criminals to protect them but won’t let people go to the beach.

YOU’RE OVERREACTING

Newport Beach in Orange County saw about 90,000 beachgoers last weekend despite the urging of officials to follow the state’s stay-home order. On Tuesday, Newport Beach’s City Council voted to keep its beaches open, with additional enforcement of physical distancing.

An Orange County board of supervisors member pushed back on Newsom’s expected announcement, calling it an “overreaction.”

In a statement late Wednesday, Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner acknowledged Newsom has the authority to shutter the state’s beaches but called the decision “not wise.”

“Medical professionals tell us the importance of fresh air and sunlight in fighting infectious diseases, including mental health benefits,” he wrote.

“Moreover, Orange County citizens have been cooperative with California state and county restrictions thus far. I fear that this overreaction from the state will undermine that cooperative attitude and our collective efforts to fight the disease, based on the best available medical information.”

DOES HE HAVE THE AUTHORITY?

Does he have the authority? We keep hearing he has the authority, but do we trust the people telling us that?

Why doesn’t Newsom use this as a test to see if there is a surge of the illness from the beachgoers? We seriously doubt it.

The target groups are sick people over 70. Why not just tell them to stay home?

Newport Beach saw about 90,000 come but they voted to keep the beach open with increased enforcement of social distancing.

Liberals/leftists love all this fascist stuff. How will we ever pull them away from it? Nearly 80 percent of the people targeted by this virus are over 70 with co-morbidities so why are we shuttering everyone away? Could it be because the left loves watching businesses, the economy, and the administration collapse?

Why have we switched from a nation that quarantines the sick to quarantining the healthy? As soon as we realized it could be controlled, why did we tighten up controls in liberal/leftist states? Hmmm… a question we need to be answered.