Cali Has New Trucking Regulations to Help Make Matters Worse

California introduced new regulations for the trucking industry that will make the supply chain issues much worse. They will also hurt industry workers.

California issued sweeping environmental regulations to reduce fossil fuel emissions throughout the state. It will cripple the trucking industry, although California officials don’t see it that way.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) issued a set of revised regulations called the Air Resources Board Truck and Bus Regulation, which required trucking companies in the state to upgrade their trucks with 2010 or newer engines by Jan. 1, 2023. The provision will add additional pressure to the supply chain crisis and cause many small trucking businesses to close or significantly reduce their workforce, industry leaders told the DCNF.

“We in the industry know that if you think there was a supply chain problem over the last year, wait until you take this many trucks out of the marketplace that are not replaceable,” Joe Rajkovacz, director of governmental affairs and communications at the Western States Trucking Association, told the DCNF. “You can be talking about something we as a country have never seen before.”

The rule will take roughly 80,000 commercial trucks, or roughly 17% of the trucking fleet, off the road, adding significant pressure to the supply chain crisis, Rajkovacz said.

The provision would hit smaller trucking operations the hardest, Rajkovacz added.

CARB started the rule to help meet the state’s emission standard and reduce greenhouse gases and diesel exhaust which have been associated with health and environmental problems.

This is our WOKE California. Truckers will be prohibited from using vehicles from before 2010.

It would be better if Cali helped fix the supply chain problems, many of which are caused by their oppressive communistic regulations.

Between China lockdowns and California’s prohibitive regulations, it’s the Red to Red pipeline, commie to commie.