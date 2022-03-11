Cali Officials Raid Preschool, Question Toddlers Over Masks

On January 19th, California Social Services conducted a raid in three San Diego preschool facilities. They then interviewed two-year-olds about whether they were wearing masks, IBT reports.

The authorities claimed they received complaints about the pre-schoolers not wearing masks.

The parents of the children at Aspen Leaf Preschool’s three facilities were furious. The toddlers were questioned with no supervision and without their consent, school officials said.

The children were separated from their teachers who were within line of sight.

After the raid and interviews with the children and staff, CDSS issued a Type A citation. They confirmed that the preschool failed to ensure mask mandates, as reported by NY Post.

THEY COULD HAVE JUST LOOKED AT THE SCHOOL’S WEBSITE

If the government wanted to know about the masking policy, they could have looked at the school’s website. It clearly states they had an open mask policy. They do not enforce it because the children spend most of their time sleeping and eating when masks cannot be used.

THE SCHOOL FILES A COMPLAINT

The preschool’s owner, Howard Wu accused CDSS of conducting “unnecessary and inappropriate interviews” where the children were separated from their teachers. He filed an official complaint.

“Every family we heard from after the inspections were furious about the interviews,” Wu told Fox News Digital. In his complaint to the agency, Wu included statements from the parents who were outraged by the incident.

Wu also argued that since the mask mandate was instituted by the California Department of Public Health. CDSS does not have the authority to enforce it.

The investigation that involved “simultaneous multi-school raids and the child interviews just felt like a power play,” Wu said in his complaint to the agency. He alleged that the school was unfairly targeted because he challenged the CDSS’ authority.

In response to the school’s complaint, CDSS said they are authorized to “enter and inspect a licensed child care facility at any time, with or without advance notice, to secure compliance with, or prevent a violation” of state laws. They also said they have authority to “interview children without prior consent and, when necessary, conduct the interviews in private.”

Wu is now speaking out.

