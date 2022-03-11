Jussie Smollett Sentenced to Prison and Must Pay Restitution

Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in prison and 30 months of probation for faking a hate crime in 2019, the Wall Street Journal reports. The actor did a lot of damage to racial relations and actually promoted hate himself. He falsely claimed white people wearing MAGA hats committed the crime.

Smollett also tried to put all the blame on two Nigerian brothers he paid to fake the crime. The brothers thought it was to promote his career.

Mr. Smollett, 39 years old, was also ordered to pay restitution of $120,000 to the city of Chicago and a $25,000 fine. He was ordered to begin his sentence immediately.

Mr. Smollett was found guilty in December on five of six counts of disorderly conduct for filing false police reports, the lowest level of felony in Illinois. Since that time, he has played the victim and verbally attacked the police. His actions were used by Kamala Harris and Cory Booker to pass an anti-lynching law. The law was a cynical, political play, suggesting white conservatives were trying to lynch black people.

