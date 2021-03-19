Cali Parks open but won’t allow singing, shouting, heavy breathing









Idiot tyrants in California are now dictating how people used their voices. The California Attractions and Parks Association announced it wants to limit shouting in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

They explained that it’s safe to open its theme parks because they have the “ability to limit activities that are known to cause increased spread,” which include singing, shouting, and heavy breathing.

Heavy breathing?

More COVID tyranny nonsense and a lot of Californians think this is okay apparently.

No screaming on roller coasters under California’s COVID-19 plan https://t.co/hP3ApRASPo pic.twitter.com/xFCzDFyaL2 — New York Post (@nypost) March 18, 2021

