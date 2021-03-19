Karma! Biden mocked the way DJT climbs stairs only last year









Joe Biden mocked the cautious way Donald Trump walked up and down the stairs but karma has a way of hitting back. That happened today when Biden fell several times going up the stairs of Air Force One and then had problems keeping himself from falling further.

This is what the current president, currently ruining the country, said only last year.

In June of last year, after delivering a commencement speech at West Point Military Academy, then-President Donald Trump had to walk down a steep ramp to exit the stage. He did so carefully and cautiously, but did not stumble.

The media endlessly mocked Trump for his cautious walk down the ramp, and Joe Biden did so as well.

“Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and how he stumbles down ramps, okay? Come on,” Biden touted.

Biden then added, “I’m a great respecter of fate, I realize anything can happen to anybody at any age, any time. But I promise you I would not be running unless I was in very good health.”

Biden went to say that it’s a “legitimate question” to ask both candidates about their health “I’m a great respecter of fate, I realize anything can happen to anybody at any age, any time. But I promise you I would not be running unless I was in very good health.” pic.twitter.com/Qjjgl4BN68 — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 7, 2020

HERE’S JOE TODAY

Karma is a beautiful thing. This man is destroying the country, and he is too feeble to be president. He’s merely a placeholder for hard-Left Kamala.

President Joe Biden trips climbing the stairs to Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/x8UD7q0a48 — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2021

It’s going to be nearly impossible for Biden’s caretakers to continue to cover up his obvious cognitive decline. Prove me wrong.#StairsAreDifficult #DementiaJoe #ChickenJoe #BidenGaffespic.twitter.com/fLKe1e32q8 — 🇺🇸TMK🇺🇸 (@FascistTwatter) March 19, 2021

Related