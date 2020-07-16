Cali to release up to 18,000 prisoners to protect them

Crimewave coming!

According to the California Department of Corrections, the state will release up to 18,000 prisoners by the end of August to ‘slow the spread of COVID-19.’

Officials in California say releasing prisoners will help protect the “health and safety of the incarcerated population.”

How is that? They somehow won’t get the virus on the outside? What about the safety of the people who might be victimized by these prisoners.

The virus is an excuse. Democrats don’t believe in prisons any longer and they want them to vote.

“These actions are taken to provide for the health and safety of the incarcerated population and staff,” Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Secretary Ralph Diaz said in a news release. “We aim to implement these decompression measures in a way that aligns both public health and public safety.”

“According to the CDCR, of the state’s approximate 115,000 inmates, roughly 2,400 prisoners have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 31 prisoners have died from COVID-19 related illnesses – accounting for roughly 2 percent and 0.026 percent, respectively, of the inmate population,” reports the Washington Examiner.