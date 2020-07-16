President Trump replaces his campaign manager

Oddly, the polls show demented Joe Biden 15 points in the lead. As a result, President Trump announced late Wednesday that he is replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale, as more and more polls show rival Joe Biden opening up a significant early lead in the race for the White House.

If you believe these polls.

The move came days after The Washington Post portrayed Parscale as self-promoting and aloof. They noted that Parscale was prominent in an early Trump campaign ad. Staffers complained he often took calls by his swimming pool at home.

“I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to Trump Campaign Manager, the President tweeted. His series of tweets:

I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager. Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the…

…be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!

As far as the polls, Rasmussen has his approval up to 48%. Much depends on the virus, getting the schools opened, and people back to work. That is why the Democrats don’t want the children back in school. They know it will be enough to take down Donald Trump.

There can be no other reason. All the evidence shows that they should be back in school.