Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, a PUBLIC university, announced steps it will take to continue to decrease the percentage of white students on campus. The social engineers are also going to force the non-traditional students into “male-dominated” programs.

The school’s white student population fell from 63 percent to under 55 percent from 2017 to 2011. But the administration says there “is still much work to do,” according to The College Fix.

That’s not good enough! They plan to look for children of foreigners.

The fact that qualifications come way after race criteria is usually called bias. \They are discriminating and laughably calling it “diversity” and “inclusion”.

THE DIVERSITY BIAS REPORT

Their goals are outlined in a 30-page diversity report. One goal is to reduce the white population even more. They also plan to increase the number of minority faculty members.

“To further advance its goals of reflecting the demographics of California and creating a more diverse and inclusive campus community, Cal Poly administration has developed the following Diversity Action Initiatives document,” the report states.

The school will recruit based most heavily on race, looking for marginalized populations, [whether they qualify or not presumably].

The officials will force so-called diverse students into “traditionally male-dominated majors” such as STEM and Architecture and Environmental Design, according to the document.

First-year students will have diversity training [leftist indoctrination]. In recruiting faculty, the applicants will have to give diversity statements. Everyone will get diversity indoctrination training.