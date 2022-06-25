California AG Cancels “Good Cause” for Concealed Carry

The California Attorney General told authorities to no longer require proof of good cause for the issuance of a public-carry license.

However, they will move to pass a law to counteract the Supreme Court decision in the NY case that nullified the “good cause” requirement to conceal carry. The Left never quits.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced legislation Thursday that he said would withstand the legal challenges likely to result from the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that imperils California’s strict gun control laws. Bonta, joined by state lawmakers at an early afternoon press conference, said Senate Bill 918 would clarify where concealed firearms are forbidden and enumerate the qualifications required for obtaining a concealed carry permit.

The bill’s specific provisions were not immediately available.

As of now:

BREAKING: California Attorney General says “effective immediately, issuing authorities should no longer require proof of good cause for the issuance of a public-carry license.” pic.twitter.com/8GfQqXuvlJ — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) June 25, 2022

