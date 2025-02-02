California Backed Down on $50M Trump-Proofing Bill

According to Free Beacon, California Democratic lawmakers suddenly canceled Thursday’s vote on their high-profile $50 million bill to fight President Donald Trump. So far, they have no clear timeline for moving forward. The delay came as Republicans threatened to force a public debate on amendments that would prohibit funds from being used to protect illegal immigrants with felony convictions from being deported.

As California continues to suffer under the weight of fires, Newsom is wasting money to protect illegal alien criminals.

California Republicans have a rare win with this Trump-proofing bill.

Democrats planned to use tax dollars to help criminal illegals to fight deportation. Everything was ready to go.

Reform California and state legislator Carl DeMaio planned to offer hostile amendments that would have imprisoned officials if they impeded law enforcement from trying to arrest criminals. They also had a second amendment.

Both amendments prohibited spending money on politicians who impeded federal law enforcement from arresting criminals. Democrats also planned to provide lawyers to illegal alien criminals. The amendments banned it. Republicans would have won in the court of public opinion.

Before the amendments could be offered, they deferred the vote.

Democrats will probably tweak it and put it back up.

Republicans are becoming more aggressive since Reform California came along to back them.

Watch:

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email