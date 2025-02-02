Offshore Wind Energy Flim-Flammers Are Packing Up

President Donald Trump acted to halt the wasteful offshore wind projects. His executive order halted all new and renewed approvals, permits, leases, and loans for both onshore and offshore wind projects.

The order is titled “Temporary Withdrawal of All Areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from Offshore Wind Leasing and Review of the Federal Government’s Leasing and Permitting Practices for Wind Projects.”

Without the subsidies, the projects are beginning to fold. The flim-flammers are packing up and heading out.

The Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project in southern Idaho is collapsing.

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch wrote the executive order that President Donald Trump signed. The senator was elated.

“I made a promise to Idahoans that I would not rest until the Lava Ridge Wind Project was terminated. On day one, President Donald Trump took action to keep that promise,” Risch said. “Lava Ridge has been the embodiment of liberals’ disregard for the voices of Idahoans and rural America,” he said.

“Despite intense and widespread opposition from Idaho and the Japanese American community, the previous administration remained dead set on pushing this unwanted project across the finish line. Finally, our nation has a leader who recognizes that people on the ground should have a say in how our natural resources are managed.”

The Atlantic Shores offshore wind project off the coast of New Jersey received federal approval to start construction in October 2024. However, Shell pulled out of the project.

The Maryland Offshore Wind project awaited the final federal approval for constructing up to 114 wind turbines. Local residents want no part of the project, and it might fold. The Ocean City leaders are suing, citing negative impacts.

The NE Is Ditching Them for Now

These same problems are slamming proposed offshore wind projects in New York as developers decide whether to start building turbines or cut their losses before they worsen.

This year, projects have tumbled in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, and now Danish wind-power giant Ørsted has canceled two wind farms in New Jersey.

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas and wind developer Orsted fell nearly 7% after Trump’s actions. Equinor has written its value down by $300 million.

The NY Post reported these wind farms will almost certainly be built someday. That is, even if the current contract holders back out, the state has to rebid them.

If it does, every bidding company will demand higher prices. It will sock ratepayers across the state with higher bills to subsidize them.

This is the problem with a Marxist government picking winners and losers.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email