Soros Radio Station Tipped Off Criminal Aliens

Rob Finnerty, a Newsmax host, explained in a recent segment that a host from @KCBSRadio tipped off criminals about the locations of ICE agents with the make and model of their vehicles.

It puts agents and the public in greater danger.

These are criminals who are getting the heads up!

As it turns out, the station is one of the Hispanic radio stations George Soros purchased.

The Soros family is working to destroy America’s sovereignty. If it makes us unsafe, they clearly don’t care.

KCBS’s Brett Burkhart

KCBS’s Brett Burkhart reported that “Mayor Matt Mahan and council member Peter Ortiz confirmed today that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are currently carrying out an operation on the east side of town.” He was repeating reports from the Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network.

Ortiz, who confirmed the ICE deportation operations to the Rapid Response Network, brags in his San Jose City Councilmember biography that he “joined a gang at the age of 12” but “was able to turn his life around.”

Did he turn his life around?

The Santa Clara Rapid Response Network is a “community defense project developed to protect immigrant families from deportation threats and to provide accompaniment support during and after a community member’s arrest or detention.”

“The county response network said agents in San Jose were in unmarked vehicles, including a black [omitted], a gray [omitted], and a white [omitted]. ICE agents were also reported outside a residence on South [omitted] roads, and officers were reportedly at the target on [omitted],” he continued. “Stay with KCBS, we will be tracking it for you.”

They could arrest Burkhart, and they should.

