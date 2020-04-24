California bans protests on state property over social distancing

After Monday’s ‘anti-quarantine, let us work’ protests, aka ‘Operation Gridlock,’ at the California State Capitol building and across many other cities in the state, California’s Highway Patrol (CHP) will no longer grant permits to demonstrators on state property, reported The Sacramento Bee.

“Permits are issued to provide safe environments for demonstrators to express their views,” the CHP said in a statement. “In this case, the permit for the convoy was issued with the understanding that the protest would be conducted in a manner consistent with the state’s public health guidance.”

The decision to ban future protests on state property was in the public safety and health interests of all Californians, the CHP said, adding that it wasn’t pleased with protesters who neglected to follow Governor Gavin Newsom’s social distancing rules.

It could go to court or people could simply defy them. We’ll see.

Many did not do the whole social distancing thingy we have going, making it hard to set up a counter-argument. However, Newsom probably wouldn’t do it to the left.

This will most certainly add to the anger out there as Governors Newsom, Cuomo, Murphy, and other leftists keep everything closed long enough to kill jobs.

Many Republicans will see this as a means to destroy the President and capitalism.

We don’t know if social distancing even works. There is zero evidence it does, depending on your goal. It is not meant to stop the virus, only to keep hospitalizations down and within reason. It does that, but it can’t stop the virus. To use it beyond the original goal is only going to destroy the economy. Companies like Delta and Disney are already saying they will come back as much smaller companies, putting a lot of people on permanent unemployment lines.

Cali Protest:

Okay I’m done. Another “liberate” protest, this time in Huntington Beach, California. And the guy with the “COVID-19 is a lie” sign – wearing a hazmat suit, mask, goggles, and gloves – says it all. pic.twitter.com/9nbS0c40L6 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 17, 2020

My son organize a protest for California it’s going on right now pic.twitter.com/E56WQuQb6Y — bikeman (@bikemanbikeman) April 20, 2020

Huntington Beach, California PROTEST: Holding signs: #COVID19 is a LIE No masks. No gloves No social distancing.#CoronavirusLiar in chief stoked this by “Liberate” states Tweets today. And he SAID nothing about it at the beginning of his presser.😡💔pic.twitter.com/Upp8dXUzhN — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) April 17, 2020

Facebook has declared the protests are misinformation:

Zuck admits to classifying protests as “harmful misinformation” in weaponizing ban. There is no misinterpreting what he is doing. Congress should be going ballistic right now. When are the hearings? https://t.co/dD92JM2MW2 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 20, 2020

This is very disturbing. Will constitutional lawyers take notice???

This is free speech, but apparently it’s only for the socialist/communist Democrats.

Why is @Facebook colluding with state governments to quash peoples free speech? Regardless of what you think about the lockdowns or the protests against them, this is a chilling & disturbing government directed shutdown of peoples 1st Amendment rights. Very dangerous! https://t.co/rnG09TSVhI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 20, 2020

Harrisburg, PA protests:

Protesters gathered in Harrisburg, Pa., on Monday to demonstrate against a statewide stay-at-home order put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Video footage shows crowds gathering by the state capitol building. Some are not wearing face coverings in violation of the state orders.

Some of the protesters were holding flags supporting President Trump, and others were waving signs urging officials to “re-open PA.”

Protesters were also driving cars through the rally honking horns in support of the demonstration and waving signs.

Hundreds of people are rallying in #Harrisburg to end the non-essential businesses statewide shutdown https://t.co/rchA3fbwKk pic.twitter.com/PSG7xeZrr8 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 20, 2020

The demonstration is allegedly organized by three groups, “Re-open Pennsylvania,” “End the Lockdown Pennsylvania,” and “Pennsylvania Against Excessive Quarantine,” a local ABC News affiliate reported.

An “Operation Gridlock Pennsylvania” event is scheduled to begin at noon by a Facebook group called “Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine” that has nearly 67,000 members. The group was created by Chris Dorr, an Ohio gun activist, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

BREAKING — PA PROTEST: Protesters, many of whom appear to be Trump supporters, are demonstrating against state lockdown orders outside the Pennsylvania capitol building in Harrisburg

https://t.co/HjXxkZgi0w — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 20, 2020

Pennsylvania warns the protesters:

Pennsylvania officials warned against the planned protest last week.

“If you come to Harrisburg and you’re not practicing social distancing, then you are putting all of yourselves at risk,” Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s health secretary, said Thursday, the Inquirer noted. “So if a gathering like that happens and they’re not practicing social distancing … then they will be more at risk for contracting the dangerous virus.”

People should wear masks if they plan to get within the 6-foot limit, but they have the right to protest.

All of the organizers and attendees are being demonized in the media as fringe groups of the far-right. The social media trolls are calling them every name you can think of, such as racists, stupid, F***bags, ignoramuses, and dangerous.

Buffalo protests:

Some of the sights of today’s “Gridlock Buffalo” protest in Niagara Square. Protesters want the economy to reopen amid the Covid-19 pandemic. @NewsRadio930 pic.twitter.com/STTTEXm3mz — Brendan Keany (@BrendanKeany) April 20, 2020

#OpenNY protest happening in Niagara Square in Buffalo right now. pic.twitter.com/w0EtmGUfOG — Ryan Whalen (@RyanWhalenCT) April 20, 2020