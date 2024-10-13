California Bans SpaceX Launches, Cites Political X Posts

On Wednesday, the California Coastal Commission rejected the Air Force’s plan to allow SpaceX to launch up to 50 rockets a year from Vandenberg Air Force Base on the Central California coast because they don’t like his political X posts.

When Democrats disagree with posts, they call them lies.

“Elon Musk is hopping about the country, spewing and tweeting political falsehoods and attacking FEMA while claiming his desire to help the hurricane victims with free Starlink access to the internet,” commissioner Gretchen Newsom (no relation to Gov. Gavin) said at today’s meeting in San Diego.

The agency’s commissioners, appointed by the governor and legislative leaders, voted 6-4 to reject the Air Force’s plan over concerns that all SpaceX launches would be considered military activity. This would shield the company from having to acquire its own permits even if military payloads aren’t being carried.

“I do believe that the Space Force has failed to establish that SpaceX is a part of the federal government, part of our defense,” said Commissioner Dayna Bochco.

