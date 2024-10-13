Biden Orders Trump Protected As If He Were a Sitting President

Joe Biden ordered Donald Trump’s requests for extra security, including military transport, to be granted in light of two attempted assassinations.

On Friday, Biden told reporters Trump should be given everything needed “as long as he doesn’t ask for F-15s.”

According to multiple US media reports, Trump’s campaign has recently contacted the White House and the Secret Service, seeking military assets for added protection.

Attorney General Merrick Garland reported Iran is actively seeking to kill President Trump. There are shoulder surface-to-air missiles that can shoot down a plane.

“Look, I’ve instructed the department to give him every – every single thing he needs for his… as if he were a sitting president. Give him all that he needs. If it fits within that category, that’s fine. But if it doesn’t, he shouldn’t,” the US president explained.

“I’ve told the department, give him [Trump] every single thing he needs as a ‘Sitting’ President” ~ Joe Biden, with his ‘Storm’ team pic.twitter.com/fsMdLVBMbk — Codey369 (@Codeym369) October 11, 2024