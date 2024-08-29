California Bans Voter IDs in Local Elections

California banned local governments from requiring Voter ID requirements in local elections. California does not require ID to vote, but Huntington Beach approved an ID requirement beginning in 2026.

The state actually sued Huntington Beach to stop it. At the same time, Santa Ana might allow non-citizens to vote in elections.

There are at least 2.5 million illegal aliens in California, and 27% of the population are foreigners.

“An overwhelming body of evidence proves that voter ID laws only subvert voter turnout and create barriers to law-abiding voters,” wrote State Sen. Dave Min, D-Irvine. who authored the bill “To register to vote in California, voters are already required to provide their driver’s license number, California identification number, or the last four digits of their social security number.”

State Assemblymember Bill Essayli, R-Corona, introduced a failed amendment to the bill, SB 1174, that would have explicitly banned undocumented immigrants from voting.

Seventy-nine percent of Americans favor voter ID. Seventy-seven percent of people of color prefer voter ID.