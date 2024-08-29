Biden-Harris Admin Tried to Deny Trump Any Counter-Snipers

If it hadn’t been for whistleblowers, we would never have known adequate security was denied. When extra help was requested, they were told not to request it so there would be no paper trail.

“This was an attempt to hold down the resources. This was an attempt to deny counter-snipers,” Hawley said.

“They only finally got counter-snipers to come on the day, Jesse,” Senator Hawley said. “Earlier, they had said no counter-snipers would be available. Can you imagine what would have happened if there had been no counter-snipers at all at this event?

Host Jesse Watters responded, “No, I can’t, and I don’t want to imagine that. Weren’t they supposed to get four counter-sniper teams, but they only got two?”

Hawley said, “That’s right, and there was supposed to be what’s called the counter surveillance division. Their presence Jesse — they’re the ones who usually do a site advance. They identify problems in the security perimeter. Whistleblowers tell me that they didn’t get to do the advance because, again, Secret Service leadership denied it. We need the facts here because the more we learn, the worse this gets.”

We’ve found out—only from the help of whistleblowers—that the Secret Service attempted to withhold resources for Trump’s Butler rally where he was nearly assassinated. And now Secret Service is trying to cover their tracks. The more we learn, the worse this gets pic.twitter.com/xY1bTCMrTz — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 28, 2024

On the day of the assassination attempt, they didn’t secure the building and ignored concerns about Crooks. As Donald Trump said, they weaponized the government against him, and he doesn’t think they were very concerned about his health.

Trump says how his team were always fighting to get more security for his rallies and events. “They weren’t too interested in my health and safety […] they were making it very difficult to have proper staffing in terms of Secret Service.” pic.twitter.com/iMK6m19SsI — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) August 28, 2024

Remember when FBI Christopher Wray claimed a bullet might not have hit Trump? People didn’t buy it, but he tried.

Yesterday, the government claimed Thomas Crooks had mixed political views and that they didn’t know his motive.

He didn’t like Donald Trump, as the Gab posts showed. The FBI blamed Iran for whatever nefarious reason.

The entire “security” on J13 sounds like a stand-down order.

These people are pathetic liars.