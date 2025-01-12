California Burning: City Officials Liable for Criminal Negligence?

The following sounds like a very good case. Fox Business Editor Elizabeth MacDonald thinks it’s a good case. It would be great to see some accountability for a change.

She wrote on X:

“Growing talk and reports in Los Angeles over invoking city laws that can hold city officials, including the mayor, accountable for criminal negligence. Under California law, public officials can be held liable for their actions or inactions if they result in harm or put people’s lives at risk. This includes criminal negligence, which involves a reckless disregard for the safety of others.”

It sounds like a very good case. https://t.co/3rOrpMTQZv — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 12, 2025

Mayor Bass went to Ghana for fun, knowing they could have a problem on their hands. Newsom cut the budget to the fire department, and the water commissioner let the Palisades reservoir run dry. There’s more. That’s for starters.

Joe Rogan warned of the potential for catastrophic fire in July last year.

“I talked to a fireman once,” Rogan said. “This is one of the reasons it freaked me out. And s/he was telling me, s/he goes, dude, one day, he goes, it’s just gonna be the right wind, and fire is gonna start in the right place, and it’s gonna burn through LA all the way to the ocean, and there’s not a fucking thing we can do about it.

“I go, Really?

“S/He goes, Yeah, we’re just, we just get lucky. He goes, we get lucky with the wind. S/he goes, but if the wind hits the wrong way, it’s just gonna burn straight through LA. And there’s not gonna be a thing we could do about it, because these fires are so big, dude. When you’re talking about like thousands of acres that are burning simultaneously with like 40-mile-an-hour winds, and the winds just blowing embers through the air, and those embers are landing on roofs, and those houses are going up, and they’re landing on bushes, and those bushes are going up, and everything’s dry, and once it happens, it happens in a way where it’s so spread out that there’s nothing that can do.”

A firefighter spoke to Joe Rogan and predicted the LA fires to the inth detail back in July of 2024. This has been a well-known vulnerability for some time, and California politicians did nothing. pic.twitter.com/6p3NFRyX6L — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 9, 2025

CNN Update on the Catastrophic Fires Still Ongoing

New Communities Threatened as the Blaze Expands

Firefighters are prepping for a return of gusty winds as their battle against deadly Los Angeles wildfires enters its sixth day. Crews report some progress across the county, but dangerous Santa Ana wind conditions may pick up on Monday.

The coastal Palisades Fire is at least 11% contained but has moved inland toward Brentwood and other communities near the Getty Center and UCLA. Over 150,000 residents remain under evacuation orders as the Eaton Fire in Altadena and other blazes continue to burn.

Officials have confirmed at least 16 deaths but say it’s not yet safe to assess the true total. Here’s what we know about the victims so far.

As firefighters continue to battle raging fires across Los Angeles County, a cut to the Los Angeles Fire Department 2025 budget and its commitment to recruiting a more diverse force have come under attack.

Los Angeles Fire Commission President Genethia Hudley-Hayes says it’s “out of line” to blame any local official for the magnitude of the fires, saying the focus should be on helping the residents who have lost everything.

The commission is composed of a five-person civilian board appointed by the mayor, and affirmed by the city council that oversees the fire department. “This is not the time to demonize people,” Hudley-Hayes said.

The Palisades fire is only 11% contained, and the Eaton fire, where 11 people died, is 27% contained.

The media is lying about running out of water, and their own reporting contradicts their lies.

In an attempt to debunk Rick Caruso, LA morning anchor Melvin Robert is embarrassingly fact-checked by their own on-the-ground reporter: pic.twitter.com/lCvfMEnXxJ — MarioFakerREAL (@mario_faker) January 8, 2025

MORE VIDEOS YOU MIGHT WANT TO SEE

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email