Beginning January 11, The View, a show featuring ranting mis- disinformation ‘ladies,” will expand to weekends. Disney and Comcast want to double up on the misguided politics of several unknowledgeable harbingers of hate. The corporation are preparing for Trash Trump media.

Variety announced:

“The Weekend View” will premiere at 7:30 a.m. Saturdays on ABC News Live, then run throughout the weekend. The show will include an extended “Hot Topics” segment — taped sometime during the week after the regular “The View” broadcast. It will also include clips from the talker’s companion podcast, “Behind the Table,” which features executive producer Brian Teta and “The View” co-hosts as they talk about the week’s top pop-culture stories.

A senior vice president of ABC Digital said it’s “kind of the new frontier.”

