Kamala Pretends to Support Big Oil While Plotting Severe Penalties

K-File’s Andrew Kaczynski exposed Kamala Harris’s true intentions for oil and gas. If she is elected, she will destroy our energy sector or rather finish them off.

Kamala openly praised “the country’s record oil and gas production” while she was simultaneously telling Mother Jones she planned to exact severe penalties on them.

Harris promoted the industry during a campaign in Philadelphia last month, saying, “We have had the largest increase in domestic oil production in history because of an approach that recognizes that we cannot over-rely on foreign oil.”

In 2019, Kamala Harris pledged to eliminate the filibuster to pass the Green New Deal. Her current website is described as “light on climate change details.”

Her campaign won’t say if she still supports prosecuting oil and gas executives.

However, less than a month ago, she still claimed she would punish them. In August, she told “Mother Jones” during an interview, “Let’s get them not only in the pocketbook but let’s make sure there are severe and serious penalties for their behaviors.” (She was speaking of drilling companies allegedly impacting climate change.)

When Kamala Harris ran for president in 2019, she repeatedly warned oil companies they should be prepared to face hefty fines and even criminal prosecution under a future Harris administration for their role in contributing to climate change.

She will punish oil and gas.

Flashback: Kamala Harris Pledged to Prosecute Oil Companies Over Climate Change. pic.twitter.com/lbG0l4dCeY — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) October 15, 2024

Now, as the Democratic nominee, Harris is highlighting the country’s record oil and gas production. She rarely talks about climate change. Harris lied during the debate with Donald Trump when she claimed how much she supported our energy sector. They are destroying the industry’s underpinnings.