California Democrats Give Priority to Illegal Aliens in Disaster Aid

Reform California voted to give illegal immigrants “priority” status over citizens in the distribution of over $1 billion in taxpayer-funded state disaster relief. Republican Assemblymember Carl DeMaio is calling them out.

“While law-abiding citizens struggle to rebuild from recent disasters, California politicians want to prioritize illegal immigrants to receive aid paid for by you, the taxpayer,” says DeMaio. “Assembly Bill 262 is both legally and morally wrong — if you broke our laws to get into our country, you do not deserve benefits paid for by hardworking California citizens.”

Legislation AB 262, introduced by Democrat Assemblywoman Jessica Caloza (Assembly District 52), creates the “California Individual Assistance Act.” The bill allows the state to provide disaster aid without regard to an individual’s immigration status. It undermines federal law and opens the floodgates for benefits to be handed out to illegal immigrants first.

During the Assembly Emergency Management Committee hearing, DeMaio offered an amendment to AB 262 that would have ensured no disaster aid would go to individuals in the country illegally.

California is a one-party state, and they don’t care what anyone thinks. This is what Democrats are planning for every state. It is what they will do for the entire country once they have their permanent electoral majority.

