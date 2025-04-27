All the ACLU Has to Complain About Is The Way Judge Dugan Was Arrested

The ACLU of Wisconsin is completely misrepresenting what happened when Judge Dugan was arrested. ICE was waiting for the court to complete the trial.

She left the proceedings to go into the hall and verbally attack the ICE agents. She sent them to the Chief Justice. While she ignored the victims waiting for justice, Dugan escorted the accused violent alien out the side door. She was helping him escape, and she interrupted her proceedings to do it.

Judge Hannah Dugan clearly broke the law, and she was arrested in the most appropriate place: in court. It’s a safe place for an arrest.

No one is above the law.

These unprecedented actions seriously undermine faith in our legal system and threaten the freedom and safety of judges who make decisions the administration doesn’t like. — ACLU of Wisconsin (@ACLUofWisconsin) April 25, 2025

On their so-called “nonpartisan” website, the Wisconsin ACLU falsely claimed that Judge Dugan instructed an immigrant, who appeared in court on April 18, to walk into a public area when ICE agents showed up to her courtroom looking to apprehend him.

“We want to allow due process to be carried out, with all facts available to the public. However, it is readily apparent that ICE arrests in courthouses gravely impact the willingness of immigrant communities to come forward as victims or witnesses of crime, and seek out help or due process they have a right to.

Judges have a duty to maintain order in their courtrooms and ensure the fair administration of justice, and federal law does not require state judges to act as agents of federal immigration enforcement.

It’s not what happened, and it’s all they have. They lie about what happened, and then claim the arrest wasn’t done right. That’s what they hang their hats on.

