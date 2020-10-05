California forests that didn’t burn

By
M. Dowling
-
0

SO TRUE

Politicians want to blame the forest fires on climate change. While climate change is real, it’s not a catastrophe, says Michael Shellenberger, M.D.

Why did some forests in California avoid burning down? They were managed well!

We have ten times more forest fires but the earth has not warmed up that much.

Watch:

