California forests that didn’t burn

SO TRUE

Politicians want to blame the forest fires on climate change. While climate change is real, it’s not a catastrophe, says Michael Shellenberger, M.D.

Why did some forests in California avoid burning down? They were managed well!

We have ten times more forest fires but the earth has not warmed up that much.

Watch:

Some forests in California avoided the big blazes. The difference? They were well-maintained. Politicians blame the fires on climate change, but the bigger cause was their own mismanagement. @ShellenbergerMD explains pic.twitter.com/SLqOmdaTTf — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) October 3, 2020