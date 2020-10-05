Red Pope opposes free market, private property, advocates for redistribution

Pope Francis doesn’t like capitalism, trickle-down economics. In fact, Michael Moore, the communist filmmaker, once said the Pope told him capitalism is evil. The Red Pope doesn’t believe in private property and advocates for the redistribution of wealth. All this is in a new letter to Roman Catholic leaders.

In an 86-page encyclical, according to Reuters, the Red Pope said the coronavirus pandemic proved the failure of free-market economics, such as the “trickle-down” theory.

It did? How does he figure that?

Francis wrote, “There were those who would have had us believe that freedom of the market was sufficient to keep everything secure.”

How were we supposed to stop the Chinese from letting the thing loose?

Francis denounced “this dogma of neo-liberal faith” that resorts to “the magic theories of ‘spillover’ or ‘trickle’ … as the only solution to societal problems”. A good economic policy, he said, “makes it possible for jobs to be created and not cut”.

He said the 2008 financial crisis produced “increased freedom for the truly powerful, who always find a way to escape unscathed”. Society must confront “the destructive effects of the empire of money”.

Maybe he should give up all his wealth and jewels? He is sitting on gold and treasures — redistribute those!

NO PRIVATE PROPERTY, REDISTRIBUTE ALL WEALTH

The Pope also advocated the redistribution of wealth and denounced the absolute right of private property.

Then he must give up the Vatican and all that private property the Church owns.

“The right to private property can only be considered a secondary natural right, derived from the principle of the universal destination of created goods,” Francis said.

Even Jesus owned his own donkey.

The wealthy should “administer [their wealth] for the good of all,” Francis wrote. The pope also said he believes “that if one person lacks what is necessary to live with dignity, it is because another person is detaining it.”

However, Francis claimed he was “certainly not proposing an authoritarian and abstract universalism.”

But, yes, he is.

The Red Pope needs to start worrying about all the unborn babies we’re murdering and his pedophile problem. As a Catholic, I completely denounce his encyclical and his communism.